Northern reported on September 3 that more than 1 000 passengers had travelled north of Clitheroe on its Saturdays-only Rochdale – Ribblehead service since it launched in June. The Saturdays-only service has proved particularly popular with hikers, the operator said, with 24% of passengers participating in guided walks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park which are timed around the trains. The Yorkshire Dales Explorer is currently the only scheduled passenger service to use the Clitheroe – Hellifield line.

Southeastern says it the first UK train operator to create a WhatsApp Channel for broadcasting its travel updates. Passengers can also send questions directly to the Southeastern control team if they need specific advice and information; those conversations are private and not visible to other users as they are on some social media channels.

Following the consultation on lowering the minimum age for train drivers from 20 to 18, the government is ‘reviewing the feedback and will lay out next steps in due course’.

The government has announced another Rail Sale which will offer discounts of up to 50% early next year, to tie in with celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway.

Byrne Bros has used Mapei products supplied by BlueBay Building Products Ltd to waterproof and protect fire control and ventilation systems at HS2’s Westgate Headhouse on a Northolt Tunnel ventilation shaft in west London. This included waterproofing membranes and hydrophilic expanding rubber profiles.

Contactless pay-as-you-go out is to be rolled out at a further 45 stations next year, including at Stansted Airport where there is a problem with people travelling from London not knowing that contactless payment is not currently valid.

Four 22 kW electric vehicle charging points have been installed at Thirsk station, the first at a TransPennine Express car park. A full charge will take 4-6 h and cost 55p per kWh, as well as the car parking fee. Further installations are planned.

Liane Kesley has joined PBH Rail as Compliance Assistant. She will ensure that training requirements across the business are current and assisting with preparing the company for compliance audits including RISQS and ISO 45001.

Northern worked with conservation charity the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to conduct site-specific habitat surveys at Bolton, Buxton, Harrogate, Hebden Bridge, St Helens Central and Worksop stations, and is now developing interventions that will support the local landscape and boost biodiversity.

Nottingham Express Transit has appointed Shaun Kenneth as network resilience and security manager. He has more than 14 years of experience in the transport and light rail sectors, including metro mobilisation in Qatar. Plans include enhancing NET’s incident management process, strengthening adverse weather procedures and supporting for local emergency services.