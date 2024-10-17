Show Fullscreen

Network Rail has approved Gripple‘s latest SwiftLine Rail Jumper for overhead electrification. An auto-torque lever and V-spring fixings enable tool-free installation with minimal training. ’One of the biggest challenges in the electrification journey is the slow manual install of traditional droppers and jumpers coupled with the time restrictions of rail possession windows’, said Martin King, Rail Business Development Director at Gripple. ‘Making installations faster, easier and safer, and packed with features to benefit end-users, the SwiftLine Rail Jumper allows engineers to install with total confidence and peace of mind, all within budget and time constraints.’

SpaceandPeople has been awarded a further five-year exclusive contract for the management of exhibitions, events, promotions and sampling on the concourses of Network Rail’s 19 managed stations.

Show Fullscreen

The Community Rail Network has published a report into the value of community rail, saying it delivers social return on investment of £17·89 for every £1 spent. Benefits included increased access to opportunity, building social inclusion and connectedness, promoting sustainable travel and tourism, enhancing health and wellbeing and stimulating local economic development. The 75 community rail partnerships cover 35% of the rail network and half of the stations.

Greater Anglia has been awarded Investors in People gold status. The company was last assessed in 2021, when it was awarded silver.

Show Fullscreen

Capel CS Ltd has completed a project to refurbish Lowestoft station, including renovation of the main canopy with GRP in place of timber to address structural requirements and provide durability in today’s climate. The Railway Heritage Trust contributed funding. ‘It was really important that we preserved the original look of the entrance, and I am pleased that, through our contractor Capel CS Ltd, we have delivered an upgraded canopy that is fit for a station with such a historical significance’, said Simone Bailey, Director of Asset Management at Greater Anglia.

Recruitment website specialist Pinpoint has developed a careers site for Merseyrail designed to provide potential applicants with an ‘immersive candidate experience’ and information about the varied roles available with the company.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarded Homegrown Timber (Rail) Ltd a £477 130 contract to provide vegetation management services at its depots.

Show Fullscreen

Southeastern has opened its first Changing Places toilet at Margate, with support from Muscular Dystrophy UK and CareSpaces and funding from the Department for Transport. ‘Thousands of families pass through the station every year’, said Head of Inclusive Customer Experience Tina Owusu. ‘This state-of-the-art facility will open up travel opportunities to people who otherwise may not have been able to travel by train.’