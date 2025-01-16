Show Fullscreen

SPL Powerlines UK completed works under the south of Bedford OLE 125 Compatibility Project during a nine-day blockade between St Pancras and Luton in late December. The works included replacing 53 Mark 3b headspans and retensioning of 20 wire runs to facilitate the introduction of Class 810 trains running in electric mode up to a maximum of 200 km/h, and relocating feeder cables at the Borehamwood ATFS Triple Pole Disconnector.

Another national Rail Sale is underway from January 14 to 20, with up to 50% off selected advance and off-peak fares for travel between January 17 and March 31.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed that contactless fare capping across bus and Metrolink light rail services in the city region will begin on March 23 this year. Speaking at the launch of the third and final phase of bus franchising on January 6, Burnham reiterated his desire to see local rail services join the local contactless payment regime, a move that was endorsed by Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander at the same event.

Greater Anglia is to install metal and glass waiting shelters manufactured by Macemain Amstad at Brimsdown and Northumberland Park stations.

In response to the publication of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan on January 13, Trainline’s Chief Data Officer Mike Hyde said AI ‘offers great potential for the rail industry and its implementation is an issue the experts in our in-house AI lab at Trainline is already grappling with. Harness the power of AI properly and it could be transformational, both in terms of improving real-time passenger experience but also growing the industry’s revenue.’

East Midlands Railway has begin introducing accessibility maps to provide easy-to-access information about station facilities such as step-free access points, toilets, parking and assistance services. They are available via the website, at stations or from the customer service centre.

Network Rail and Murphy have replaced the timber framed glazed gable ends on the Victorian trainshed at Stoke-on-Trent station. ‘By carefully replacing the timber frames and glazing to match the original Victorian design, this project will help to keep the station safe, reliable, and visually stunning for decades to come’, said Alistair Bush, Senior Asset Engineer for Network Rail. The Railway Heritage Trust contributed £75 000 towards the cost.

Community Rail Network has received a Motability Foundation grant which will support work by Community Rail Lancashire, GO Community Rail Partnership, Severnside CRP, Southeast CRP and inclusion and disability partners to empower disabled people to use the railway with confidence. Community Rail Network will share good practice and support wider activity across its network.

Commenting on Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander’s recent letter to the Office of Rail & Road regarding factors to be taken into account when approving new open access services, Phil Whittingham of Virgin Group said ‘the case for open access is strong — where healthy competition exists on long distance routes, significant growth has been delivered by offering choice, additional capacity and value for money which benefits customers and taxpayers alike. Virgin wants genuine open access operators to be supported to inject new life into the lines which need it most.’

The Chartered Institution of Railway Operators has appointed Northern’s Regional Director for the Northeast Jason Wade and Managing Director of TransPennine Express Chris Jackson to its board.