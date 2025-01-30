Show Fullscreen

East Midlands Railway has worked with Communication Access UK to launch free TALK Wristbands for use by customers with specific communication needs. There are five designs, with messages such as ‘where are the toilets?’ or ‘please can you assist me to the train?’, which offer a wearable option for customers seeking discreet and continuous support during their journey.

Machines With Vision has won a Network Rail contract to test technology providing enhanced positional accuracy for a Ultrasonic Test Unit, guiding track engineers precisely to suspected faults using the Fault Navigator app. The Edinburgh-based company has also secured £1·6m from Par Equity and Scottish Enterprise to advance international expansion and further product development.

Show Fullscreen

TransPennine Express has launched its first graduate scheme, offering four placements covering multiple areas across the business including corporate management, customer experience, data and insight, engineering, finance and major projects. Graduates will apply their knowledge in real-life projects and studying for an apprenticeship aligned to their job role, ultimately leading to a professional qualification.

More than 5 500 responses were received during the 10-week non-statutory consultation period for East West Rail which ended on January 24. Statutory consultation is planned for in late 2025 and early 2026. An exclusive interview with EWR Co CEO David Hughes appears in the February 2025 issue of Railway Gazette International.

Show Fullscreen

Network Rail is undertaking market testing to assess the interest and capability for replacement of its MPV fleet.

The Rail Safety & Standards Board has developed a free 30 min e-learning training course for its members which covers why sustainability is relevant to rail, the industry’s sustainability goals and the Sustainable Rail Blueprint, strategies for delivering an even more sustainable railway, and collective roles and responsibilities.

Show Fullscreen

Contactless ticketing and vehicle location technology company INIT has refurbished and expanded its Nottingham office.

This month Jamie Burles joined Network Rail as Deputy Managing Director for the Eastern region, a newly created role supporting leadership across the East Coast, North & East, East Midlands and Anglia routes. He was previously at Greater Anglia.

Show Fullscreen

RAIB makes five recommendations in its report into a derailment of a passenger train at Grange-over-Sands on March 22 2024. Three to Network Rail aim to reduce the risk associated with temporary drainage which remains in place for longer than anticipated, ask for a review of how it can improve the ability of tamper operators to detect buried services, and aim to reduce the likelihood that buried services are struck during maintenance by ensuring staffing levels are adequate. A recommendation to the Environment Agency and local stakeholders aims to encourage timely decision-making in relation the management of flood water, and the final recommendation to Eversholt Rail aims to reduce the risk of a derailed train being struck by a train on the adjacent line due to a failure of communications and warning systems.