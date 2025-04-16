Show Fullscreen

UK: Voltage controlled clearance technology has been used to avoid the need to rebuild seven bridges and four signal gantries on the 37 km Kettering to Wigston section of the Midland Main Line 25 kV 50 Hz electrification project.

The electrification has now been approved for use by the Office of Rail & Road, after being energised for testing in summer 2024.

The ORR’s Authorisation to Place into Service is ‘a huge milestone for the Midland Main Line Electrification Programme’, said Jorge Roque, Network Rail Senior Programme Integration Manager, on April 3. ’It was achieved on time and under budget.’

VCC uses surge arrestors to safely permit electrical clearance between the live wires, overline structures and the train to be reduced by up to 85%, bringing major benefits when it comes to fitting electrification through overline structures.

Roque said VCC has ‘saved time, money and avoided lengthy road closures. Where it can be used, it’s a much better solution for residents living nearby, and for this project it reduced more complex interventions such as bridge reconstructions.’