Benjámin Zelki
Benjámin Zelki is Industry Editor at Railway Gazette Group.
Eastern Europe: Adding capacity in Poland’s capital
Modernisation of the busy east-west cross-city route and construction of a second cross-city tunnel in the Polish capital during 2023-27 will generate much-needed capacity. Elsewhere in the Mazowieckie voivodship surrounding Warszawa, there are plans to build new lines and reopen old ones. Benjámin Zelki reports.
Brazil: making more use of urban railways
Better utilisation of under-used main line railways is seen as key to developing cost-effective urban and suburban rail networks that can relieve road congestion in Brazil’s fast-growing cities. Benjámin Zelki investigates.
Interview: Gautrain sees a stable path to growth
Having made a positive socio-economic impact since opening a decade ago, the 1 435 mm gauge Gautrain network serving Johannesburg and Tshwane is seeing passengers return gradually after the pandemic. Benjámin Zelki asks William Dachs, CEO of the province’s organising authority Gautrain Management Agency, how he sees the future.
South Africa: PRASA revival hangs by a thread
Infrastructure theft and vandalism brought South Africa’s passenger railways to their knees during the pandemic lockdown of spring 2020. Restoration of PRASA’s Western Cape suburban services is now offering hope for the future, but in populous Gauteng the outlook seems bleak, with many routes rendered inoperable. Benjámin Zelki visited in early 2022.
South Korea: Medium speed network takes shape
Development of a ‘medium high speed network’ is now in full swing in South Korea, along with the upgrading of other corridors for both high speed and suburban traffic. Benjámin Zelki investigates.
High speed: Completing South Korea’s core network
Construction teams are at work on the final stages of South Korea’s core high speed network. Quadrupling of the busiest section of the Gyeongbu line between Pyeongtaek and Osong began earlier this year and work on the last section of the Honam line to Mokpo is due to be finished by 2025, explains Benjámin Zelki.
Interview: Korail goes in search of market share
Better on-board services and improved post-pandemic hygiene rank high among passengers’ demands, Korail President & CEO Na Hee-Seung tells Benjámin Zelki.
Interview: Turning Budapest into a European rail hub
A 20-year strategy for expanding Budapest’s regional and long-distance rail connections envisages the construction of new and upgraded cross-city links to alleviate the bottlenecks caused by the River Danube and the capital’s three termini, explains Budapest Development Agency CEO Dávid Vitézy.
Stations & Terminals: Solving the problem of Budapest Nyugati
As the busiest station in the Hungarian capital, Nyugati pályaudvar has reached capacity. The favoured solution is to convert the existing terminus into a through station at the heart of a reshaped regional rail network. Benjámin Zelki reports.
Brazil: Private participation keeps metro momentum building
Led by São Paulo, Brazilian cities are making use of private sector funding and operating models to accelerate urban rail development across the country. Benjámin Zelki reports.
Italy: Building a Roman node
The imminent reopening of a moribund railway in the northern suburbs of the Italian capital and start of construction of a multimodal hub at Pigneto are signs that a multi-year programme of investment in the Roma suburban network is making headway. Benjámin Zelki provides an update.
South Korea: KRRI eyes smart trains from 2030
Korea Railroad Research Institute has started testing 5G-based autonomous train control technology at the New Transport Science Technopolis in Osong, with a view to introducing ‘smart trains’ on key routes from 2030. KRRI Chief Researcher Dr Jeong Rag-gyo outlines the project objectives and key findings to Benjámin Zelki.
Rio de Janeiro: Overcoming decades of inaction
As host city for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rio de Janeiro was able to develop new tram and BRT routes, but ambitious plans to expand the city’s small metro network have made limited progress. Benjámin Zelki investigates.
Hungary boards the tram-train
With only 163 000 inhabitants, the city of Szeged in southern Hungary boasts four tram lines and six trolleybus routes. Now it is adding the country’s first tram-train project, reports Benjámin Zelki.
Hungary: Fight of the giants
Stadler and Transmashholding have been vying to take over Dunakeszi Járműjavító, to support local assembly deals. Benjámin Zelki investigates.
- In depth
Japan: Fukuoka edges towards expansion
The largest city in Kyushu is one of the fastest growing in Japan, and one of the few to be actively expanding its urban rail provision. Benjámin Zelki investigates.