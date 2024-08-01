Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Alstom has confirmed that it is in ‘constructive’ discussions with an unnamed industrial partner regarding the future of the rolling stock factory at Görlitz in Sachsen.

According to local media, staff at the plant were informed on July 26 that the site is likely to be sold to a mechanical engineering company.

Alstom told Railway Gazette International that its collective agreements would continue to apply to the site until March 2026.

The Görlitz plant was acquired by Alstom when it took over Bombardier Transportation in 2021 and currently has around 700 employees. The factory has a long history of producing double-deck coaches under various owners, and is currently producing double-deck vehicles for Israel as well as working on various tram projects.