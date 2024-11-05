Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: Plans are firming up for the creation of a rolling stock owning company which is intended to facilitate competition by making it easier for companies to enter the Finnish rail operating market.

VR Group is co-operating with the project to create the rolling stock company, the national operator’s CEO Elisa Markula said on October 30, and political guidelines have now been drawn up.

The rolling stock company will focus on the provision of vehicles for passenger services which are operated under subsidised contracts put out to tender.

Passenger routes operated on a market basis will not be tendered, and the rolling stock used on these services will not be transferred to the rolling stock company.

Freight rolling stock will not be transferred to the new company.