Large-format GRP composite moulded part manufacturer Compotech has been renamed Röchling Industrial Weinfelden, following its acquisition by Röchling Industrial earlier this year. ‘With the renaming the idea of synergy becomes particularly clear’, said Röchling Industrial COO Florian Helmich. ‘The products and the material and application know-how of the new Swiss colleagues are an ideal complement to our activities, especially in the field of rail vehicle construction.’

Alstom and Schneider Electric have announced a 160 GWh/year Spanish solar power purchase agreement which will cover the equivalent of 80% of Alstom’s electricity consumption in Europe. Under the partnership, a solar farm is expected to begin operation in 2025, with the contract lasting 10 years.

The American Railway Development Association has announced its 2023-24 board and executive committee. Alanna Strohecker of AECOM is President, Chris Ingraham of Norfolk Southern is First Vice-President, Cameron Rex of RMI Valuation is Second Vice-President, Andrew Vollmer of Norfolk Southern is Treasurer, Alex Saar of CSX is Secretary, and Matt Cangiolosi of Murphy Land & Retail Services is Past President. New members of the executive committee include Laura Mona of BNSF (Law section); Chris Bigoness, most recently with Hanson Professional Services (Economic Development); Roy Stancil of AECOM (Environmental); Deborah Marshall of GUY Engineering (Real Estate); and James Landavazo of BNSF (Technology).

Centralp, Metallox, Novetud Distribution, Procaly and Torns Sofilec have joined the Alstom-backed CARE industrial cluster in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes which provides rail suppliers with support and networking.

First Mode is to build a factory in Seattle to produce battery and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains for retrofitting to replace diesel engines in mining haul trucks and locomotives.

Frauscher Sensor Technology has successfully completed the ISO 27001 certification for IT safety and security.