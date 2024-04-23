Organisation: West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Location: UK

Deadline: 12 May 2024

Grade 13, £84,452 per annum (pay award pending), Permanent, Full Time, Based in Leeds

We are looking for an experienced leader with an understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing complex transport programmes such as our Mass Transit programme for West Yorkshire.

Our new Head of Design & Engineering will be instrumental in helping create a West Yorkshire that is prosperous, well connected, safe, inclusive and a hotbed of creativity and sustainability.

This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to help West Yorkshire reach its potential through;

Combatting climate change and providing climate resilient infrastructure.

Connecting West Yorkshire’s important places.

Supporting the levelling up agenda and helping to rebalance the economy.

Improving health & well-being.

Supporting economic recovery.

The role will particularly focus on developing the in-house technical capability and resource base for Mass Transit, as well as managing all research-based activities relating to Mass Transit and managing technical and training leadership for us and our partners.

You will have extensive practical experience in a similar role responsible for the planning, delivery and strategic development for the full range of Engineering and Design functions for Mass Transit and be a key advocate and representative for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, managing all Engineering and Design interfaces with key stakeholders including District Partners, private sector partners, UK and International Mass Transit Trade Bodies and standards organisations.

The role will;

Provide visible leadership to the Engineering and Design teams, role modelling and championing Combined Authority values and behaviours.

Be responsible for directing the Engineering and Design delivery of the MT programme through statutory planning processes, procurement, and into construction, testing and commissioning.

Ensure robust technical management is in place to deliver value for money.

Responsible for managing the specification of all technical requirements to support the procurement and implementation of Mass Transit contracts.

Lead and be accountable for all MRT civil, structural, utility, electrical, mechanical, systems engineering, rolling stock and systems integration activities on behalf of WYCA.

Lead and be accountable for all engineering inputs into MRT operational and maintenance activities on behalf of WYCA.

Manage the System Requirements Definition and be the technical owner of the System Requirements for the Programme.

Provide oversight and manage of the Combined Authority’s Mass Transit Engineering and Design budget and deliver financial results against Corporate Key Performance Indicators.

Develop and maintain all external stakeholder and supplier relationships relating to the Engineering and Design of the Mass Transit Programme.

Take a proactive lead with key stakeholders (including District Partners and government), external stakeholders and agencies including building and developing relationships and networks to identify and drive best practice in the Engineering and Design of Mass Transit.

You will have;

Extensive practical and in-depth experience of successfully leading the Engineering and Design of Mass Transit services in a high profile, political environment in the UK and ideally abroad.

Demonstrable experience of working with senior peers in the Mass Transit sector to problem solve complex technical matters and deliver value for money engineering solutions on behalf of the client.

Significant experience of the UK Mass Transit engineering sector in the UK and ideally internationally, particularly with reference to technical and safety standards and areas of active development in the Mass Transit field.

Substantial experience of managing key technical stakeholder relationships with multiple stakeholders at a senior level, demonstrating gravitas, drive, passion and determination.

Excellent communication skills with the proven ability to strongly influence and challenge.

Highly developed communication skills, with strong writing fluency and experience of managing complex relationships.

Highly experienced in managing challenges in a fast paced and highly pressurised environment.

Excellent presentational (written and verbal) skills, with the ability to present complex issues with clarity and provide appropriate solutions to issues and problems.

Strong negotiation skills.

For more information or to apply, please visit: https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk. To arrange an informal discussion with our Director of Mass Transit, Luke Albanese, please contact saeeda.safeen@westyorks-ca.gov.uk.

Closing Date: Sunday 12 May 2024

Interviews: 23 May 2024