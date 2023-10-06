Show Fullscreen

The Australasian Railway Association has released its latest rail remunerations insights report, detailing key trends affecting salaries and other benefits in the rail industry. ARA says the data from more than 400 roles across 52 member organisations shows a continued strong focus on attracting and retaining talent as the industry grows, with in-demand roles in areas such as signalling, training, technology, train control, driving, engineering, maintenance and sustainability.

Helaba is providing DB Regio with a €245m 24-year financing package for the procurement of 12 Stadler Kiss and three Flirt XL EMUs under long-term leasing contracts with Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing. They are to be used on Netz Nord-Süd Stralsund to Halle (Saale) and Rostock – Berlin services from December 2026.

Trinity Industries delivered 4 325 wagons in Q3, 685 units below its projection owing to the closing of the USA-Mexico border by the US Customs & Border Protection Agency. The company said increased state vehicle inspections have resulted in lorry congestion, negatively impacting its supply chain.

European Sleeper passengers will soon be able to bid for accommodation upgrades through a partnership between the night train operator and Plusgrade.

Transport consultancy Systra has opened an office in Cork as part of its ongoing expansion in Ireland. The office is managed by newly appointed director John Paul FitzGerald.

Distec is to supply Taiwanese industrial computer manufacturer Axiomtek’s range of smart transport products in the UK. Applications include passenger information systems, mobile communications and driver-machine interfaces.

Emmanuel Henry became Managing Director of Nomad Digital on September 1. He was previously Managing Director of Alstom in Denmark.

John Tipton, former Interim Chief Engineer at Fort Worth’s Trinity Metro, has joined infrastructure planning and engineering services company Lochner as Senior Programme Manager at the Transit & Rail business.

Thomas Jäger has been appointed to the new position of Chief Operating Officer at VTG Group from January 1 2024. He will also be appointed as Managing Director of subsidiaries VTG Rail Europe and VTG Rail Logistics, and will manage the procurement of new assets, including repair and maintenance capacity. He will also be responsible for the Retrack business. Sven Wellbrock’s role will switch from COO Europe to Chief Commercial Officer. Meanwhile Thomas Jussen, Deputy Head of Production, is to leave VTG on October 31. From February 1 2024 Andreas Roj will become Head of Strategic Procurement.