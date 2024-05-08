Organisation: NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 8 July 2024

RFI number 300/2024

Request for Information (RFI) for Traffic Management solutions.

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (hereinafter: ”NTA”) hereby invites the public to provide it with relevant information on technological and innovative solutions to support the “traffic management”, as specified in the Request for Information (hereinafter: the ”RFI”).

2. Anyone considering themselves suitable for providing information as aforesaid is invited to respond to this RFI according to the instructions set forth in the RFI documents, which may be downloaded from NTA’s website at: www.nta.co.il.

3. The respondents may request from NTA clarifications regarding the Request by 30.5.2024. Clarifications as aforesaid shall be provided in writing, by email to Tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

4. The response to the Request shall be submitted by 8.7.2024. The response shall be submitted in a WORD file by electronic mail to Tender1@nta.co.il .

5. It is clarified that this process is neither a tender nor a request for proposals or an offer and it does not constitute a representation, warranty, promise or undertaking on behalf of NTA or on behalf of the state of Israel towards its respondents.

6. It is clarified that in the event of any contradiction between the provisions of this Notice and the Request documents, the provisions of the Request documents shall prevail over anything stated in this Notice.

7. The defined terms in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Request.

