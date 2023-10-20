Show Fullscreen

Bearing manufacturer National Engineering Industries is to supply and support Fogtec fire detection and suppression systems in the Indian rail market. ‘NEI’s foray into non-bearing areas will help Fogtec benefit in terms of new and increased business volumes and deep penetration in the Indian rail segment’, said NEI President & CEO Rohit Saboo on October 13.

On October 12 credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service confirmed Alstom’s Baa3 long-term issuer rating, and lowered its credit outlook from Stable to Negative. Alstom said it anticipated the change in credit outlook would have no impact on its ability to access short-term financing and contract execution, and it reaffirmed its commitment to an Investment Grade rating. Alstom’s share price fell sharply following the release of its preliminary first-half results for FY2023-24 on October 4; it reported a free cash outflow of €1·15bn, exceeding analysts’ predictions.

With effect from October 11 Didier Pfleger was appointed Executive Chairman of Škoda Group, with Petr Novotný succeeding him as CEO. The company’s Czech Republic & Slovakia Region has also been merged with its Central East region under the leadership of Tomáš Ignačák, and the West and North regions have merged under Jan C Harder. Zdeněk Sváta has become group COO.

UK rail and construction plant and equipment for hire company Readypower has announced the formation of a Canadian business, saying it will begin shipping machines soon ready to commence trading in early 2024.

A Russian consortium to develop maglev technology, initially for freight applications, was established on September 28 by Rosatom, its NIIEFA research centre, Maglevtech, GOSTMOST, Lithium, NIIEFA-Energo, NIIEFA-Bridges Research Institute, NPK Energodvizhenie and NPP ApateK.

Transport textile specialist Camira has appointed Chris Silguero to lead its activities in North America, where it aims to double its business over the next five years.

Fédération des Industries Ferroviaires has launched the Ferro’Vert website with Colas Rail and SNCF Réseau to showcase best practice for decarbonisation in the railway sector.

Hitachi Rail has appointed Sarfaraz Samnakay as Managing Director and Country Representative for Australia. His most recent role was as Hitachi Rail’s Director of Business Development and Business Management Office, Asia Pacific.

WSP has promoted Patrick Watz to Midwest District Transportation Business Line Leader. He will remain involved with the delivery of projects including the Minneapolis Blue Line light rail extension.