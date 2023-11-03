Show Fullscreen

Florida passenger operator Brightline has announced a partnership for the sale of its tickets through Germany company Distribusion Technologies’ B2B API. This is used by more than 150 travel retailers, including Busbud, Wanderu, Expedia, GetYourGuide, Omio and Trainline. Distribusion will also facilitate integration with Google Maps and Google Transit using its GTFS feed with live tracking

German investor Mutares announced on November 1 that it had completed the acquisition of Portuguese state-owned company Efacec, which supplies power, traction, level crossing, signalling, telematics and telecoms systems for the rail sector.

The first TMH Tver Ivolga 4.0 EMU is being tested at the Shcherbinka centre near Moscow ahead of certification. It has 97% domestic components. The exterior and interior have been updated and there are more doors to speed up faster passenger flows. Passenger service is planned for 2024.

Accenture has acquired Toronto-based consulting and programme management company Comtech Group, which has clients in the transport, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, building and utility sectors.

Icomera has launched its A2 Access Point meeting the WiFi 7 standard and backwards compatible with previous standards. It can utilise all available spectrum across its 1 x 6 GHz, 2 x 5 GHz and 1 x 2·4 GHz radios, supporting higher volumes of traffic.

John Swezey was appointed as President & General Manager of wagon component manufacturer Miner Enterprises with effect from November 1. Swezey was previously head of the Powerbrace subsidiary, and succeeds Ric Biehl who is retiring after 47 years with Miner. ‘His engineering expertise and command of manufacturing technologies, inventory optimisation and data-driven distribution systems will benefit Miner and its customers in countless ways’, said Biehl. Miner has also recruited Ross Hartley as International Sales Manager, succeeding Peter van der Haas, who is retiring.

Amey has appointed Danny Gilbert to lead long-term strategic growth across its Transport Infrastructure business. He joins from Arriva where he spent 15 years in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer.