Show Fullscreen

ÖBB inventory is now included in Rail Europe’s B2B platform, providing travel agents with access to book tickets for rail routes in Austria and services to and from countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy. Rail Europe said this would significantly enlarge its coverage of night trains.

Show Fullscreen

’In the past fiscal year, Voith has once again proven its resilience’, said CEO Dr Toralf Haag when the company announced its results for the year to September 30 2022 on December 12. ‘Despite a challenging economic environment, we continued to generate profitable growth and increased cash flow. The clear focus on sustainable technologies is paying off.’ Voith has identified hydrogen, electrical drive systems, rail freight and energy storage as growth areas.

Show Fullscreen

Following testing of two prototypes, Ukrainian rolling stock manufacture KVSZ has obtained certification for the production of 1 435 mm gauge Sggrss 80 ft container wagons for the EU market.

Show Fullscreen

Knorr-Bremse and Nexxiot are to launch a suite of smart products for connected passenger and freight trains during 2024. ‘Our focused collaboration with Nexxiot has seen the development of market-ready products for outfitting new train fleets and retrofitting existing fleets’, said Dr Maximilian Eichhorn, Vice-President, Digital Products, at Knorr-Bremse. ‘We’ll be able to leverage the potential of real-time operating data to make precise statements about the condition, performance and maintenance requirements of our systems.’

Bluefin has announced a global agreement to provide digital security products for Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems, which now offers Bluefin PCI point-to-point encryption based on Decryptx as an option for its payment processing software. ‘This agreement is a significant milestone for Bluefin as we extend our PCI-validated P2PE solutions globally’, said Bluefin CEO John Perry.

Law firm Uría Menéndez has joined the Rail Working Group which represents the position of the rail industry relating to the adoption and implementation of the Luxembourg Rail Protocol.

Ticketing technology company Fairtiq has obtained ISO 27001:2013 certification for data protection and information security following a year-long process which included an examination by TÜV Rheinland.