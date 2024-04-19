Czech rail supply chain association ACRI has issued a report citing the Czech Republic’s membership of the EU as a key factor in the growth of its railway business over the past 20 years. The report was issued on April 18 to mark the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the country’s entry to the EU in 2004. ACRI Chief Executive Marie Vopálenská said ‘for the most significant companies in the Czech railway industry, the share of exports to EU markets (or EEA) averages around 80% of production, and many companies are European leaders in their respective fields. Overall, companies in the Czech railway industry generate export revenues to EU and EEA countries of almost KC60bn annually.’

Citing data from the national patent record office, Plasser & Theurer says it registered 31 patented innovations and 2 242 inventions in 2023, ‘a slight increase’ on the prior year. This ranks the company third among Austrian firms, it adds.

Track machinery and small plant specialist Geismar has appointed Nicolas Yatzimirsky as Chairman, tasked with implementing the company’s revamped industrial strategy, which includes a focus on developing its range of battery-powered products.

With effect from April 1, Elvis Beric has taken over as Managing Director of measuring device specialist Vogel & Plötscher. He succeeds Rolf Herter, who is retiring from the Robel subisidiary. ‘Customers have valued V&P for decades for the precision and reliability of its measuring devices and for its agility in product development. These qualities will continue to be crucial in the future in order to survive in increasingly digitalised and international markets’, Beric said.

To bolster its activity on key road and rail projects including the Transpennine Route Upgrade, the UK arm of consultancy Systra has relocated its office in Leeds. ’Our presence in Leeds goes back more than three decades through our growth and acquisitions, and it’s wonderful to have a newly created, modern office space to reflect our brand and our ambition to deliver first-class services’, said Sebastien Dupont, the company’s Managing Director (Consultancy).