Alstom has renamed the Pendolino family as Avelia Stream, part of its Avelia family of trains for operating speeds of between 200 km/h and 350 km/h. The Avelia Stream branding covers single-deck trainsets with distributed traction and conventional bogies, and aims ‘to reflect the fact it should now be considered as a product range, with the train flexible enough to be adapted for each operator’. Alstom’s double-deck high speed trainsets are branded Avelia Horizon.

On May 7 Voith Turbo celebrated the completion of a $6m expansion of the workshop at its North American headquarters in York County, Pennsylvania. This will enable the site to undertake manufacturing in addition to existing service-based disassembly and reassembly operations, meeting Buy America requirements for federally supported rail projects.

On May 1 Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel Al Wazir and France’s Minister of Economy & Finance Bruno Le Maire signed a MoU for manufacturing localisation. Plans include the creation of Alstom rolling stock and component factories in Alexandria.

Fabien Rochefort, CEO of Akiem, has been re-elected as Chair of the Association of European Rail Rolling Stock Lessors; Bart Lam, Chief Commercial Officer of BRCE and Torsten Lehnert, CEO of Railpool, were re-elected as Vice-Chairs; Volker Simmering, CEO of Northrail, and Carmen Garcia Cristobal, Head of Sales & Business Development at Renfe Alquiler, were re-elected as board members. AERRL said current issues to be addressed include co-ordination of the deployment of a single standardised ERTMS, a roadmap for a zero net emission fleet, improving energy settlement, digital automatic couplers, ECM regulation and state aid guidelines.

Wabtec has achieved IEC 62443-4-1 certification for cybersecurity in industrial automation and control system lifecycles. The certification from LCIE - Bureau Veritas attests to secure product development for the rail, public transport, mining, industrial and marine sectors.

Australia’s Inland Rail project is to hold a final Pathway to Opportunities workshop to help businesses around Albury, Wagga Wagga and Parkes understand how to engage with buyers, prepare compliant tender submissions and manage contracts for work on major projects. The Inland Rail Skills Academy and Deborah Wilson Consulting Services are facilitating the sessions.

COO Thomas Kensbock became Managing Director of hybrid locomotives and drive systems supplier Toshiba Railway Europe on April 10, following the retirement of Manfred Seibert.

Premanand Peruvam Kandiyil has been appointed Managing Director & CEO of Dellner India.

Andrew Longyear has been appointed as Principal Solutions Architect at Purple Transform, which combines CCTV and IoT hardware with AI software for applications including rail infrastructure monitoring.