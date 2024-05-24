Show Fullscreen

PJM has opened a hall for the development and production of instrumented wheelsets at its plant in Graz. This includes a static test rig for all track gauges, facilities for the parallel production of 12 instrumented wheelsets, a crane, an air-conditioned room to provide ideal conditions for activities such as attaching train gauges, and a dynamic test rig.

The US House of Representatives has passed the Rolling Stock Protection Act, which would prevent federal funding being used to buy vehicles from manufacturers owned or controlled by a company based in a non-market economy country that is flagged for monitoring by the Office of the US Trade Representative. It still needs to be passed by the Senate. The Railway Supply Institute trade association said the act would protect domestic manufacturers and safeguard infrastructure ’from potential security threats’.

Law firm Stevens & Bolton advised Rock Rail on its work with Infracapital to finance 41 three-car Siemens Mobility Mireo EMUs for use on Mitteldeutschen S-Bahn 2025plus Lot 2 services to be operated by Die Länderbahn.

French company Kiloutou now offers SNCF-certified track maintenance equipment for hire.

European Sleeper tickets are now available on Trainline’s retailing platform.

Wagon manufacturer The Greenbrier Companies has recruited Michael J Donfris to lead its finance team. He joins from RJ Corman Railroad Group where he had been CFO since 2020. He will initially be Senior Vice-President, Finance, becoming CFO on May 31.

Moovit has appointed Guy Kronenthal as Senior Vice-President of Research & Development. He has joined from SAP, where he was General Manager and Head of Product & Engineering of Customer Data Solutions.