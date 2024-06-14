Show Fullscreen

Svt Products is now the exclusive international distributor of Regupol’s Regufoam FR mixed-cell polyurethane foam, which combines fire protection, sound insulation and vibration isolation. Applications include elastic bearings in rolling stock floors.

Maximilian Eichhorn, previously Vice-President Digital Products & Services at Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems, has been appointed as CEO of Nexxiot, the Swiss asset intelligence specialist in which Knorr-Bremse is the largest shareholder. ‘We believe digital innovations such as the data and cloud solutions proposed by Nexxiot have enormous potential’, said Dr Nicolas Lange, Knorr-Bremse executive board member for the Rail division.

Jean Major has been appointed Managing Director of Dellner US, succeeding Jeron Cain, who has left the company.

Russian state development institution VEB.RF is to provide loans of 15bn roubles to support Transmashholding’s import-substitution projects. This will include support for a 19·5bn rouble scheme for the production of power electronics, and 7·25bn roubles towards a 9·4bn rouble project to develop Ivolga EMU production at the Tver Carriage Works.

Show Fullscreen

Alexandre Quéméneur has been appointed CEO of Siemens Mobility France, succeeding Cristina Crespin. Quéméneur joins from Alstom, and will lead railway and metro automation and customer service activities at the global competence centres in Châtillon and Toulouse.

Transmashholding has sold wagon casting manufacturer Bezhitskaya Stal to Traktornye Zavody, which plans to increase revenues by 12·5% in 2024.