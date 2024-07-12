Show Fullscreen

Kodifly has raised HK$750 000 from Laidlaw Scholars Ventures to support the ‘productisation’ of its proprietary AI models for creating digital replicas of transport infrastructure using LiDAR and real-time video analytics within urban environments. Kodifly’s first funding from an external investor will support expansion from its core expertise within the rail sector into airports and roads. The company said it saw opportunities across Southeast Asia, the UK and the USA.

Spanish high speed train operator Iryo has begun using the Jaggaer platform to move all its procurement activities online in a two-phase process.

Network Rail Consulting has appointed Rachel Maguire as Finance Director from July 1, succeeding Andrew Noble who will retire on July 31. She joins the UK infrastructure manager’s consultancy arm from AtkinsRéalis - Hitachi Energy company Linxon, where she was Europe Regional Controller.

Train and bus air-conditioning manufacturer Hispacold is to relocate to the Free Trade Zone of the Port of Sevilla over 12 months at cost of €4m. This will allow the company to integrate all its operations in one place, optimising costs and increasing competitiveness.

Trainline has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Sevilla football club Real Betis to help promote rail travel in Spain. ‘Sevilla is one of the great rail centres in Europe and this multi-year collaboration will spotlight the low-carbon choice of rail travel to Spanish football fans and beyond’, said Trainline CEO Jody Ford.

Rail Europe has launched a Rail Itineraries e-brochure which features four, seven and 15-day sample itineraries covering single and multiple countries throughout Europe. This is intended to help travel advisors n planning European rail holidays for their clients. Themes include history, art and culture, gastronomy, scenery and the outdoors, and ‘quintessentially European experiences’ including ‘quaint, quirky and medieval interests.’

Marcel Haar has been appointed as Managing Director of safety critical communication and information systems supplier Frequentis Germany with effect from August 1.