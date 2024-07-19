Show Fullscreen

Wabtec has opened a technology and engineering centre at the LKZ locomotive plant in Astana. The centre will have 50 engineers working on intelligent digital technologies, and will collaborate with universities to develop local talent.

Show Fullscreen

Hefei Alstom Rail Transport Equipment Co has been launched by Shanghai Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment Co as a base for the design, production and maintenance of OPTonix traction systems and components for the Chinese metro train market. ‘HATEE, as the first local manufacturing base for traction systems in Hefei, will play an important role in Hefei’s rail transit industry chain’, said Ming Geng, Managing Director of Alstom China. ‘And it will support Hefei’s rail transit industry to enter the national and overseas markets.’

Tended and Dual Inventive have formed a partnership to supply geofencing technology to the Dutch rail industry. Tended’s geofencing system enables safe working zones to be mapped in an online dashboard, and devices attached to machinery and people then provide an alert if they leave safe working limits.

Show Fullscreen

Rolling stock lessor Alpha Trains has raised €1·3bn to refinance existing indebtedness, secure funds for upcoming maturities and for growth capex. The funds were mainly provided through a capex and revolving credit facility, a green bank term loan, and €460m of green private placements spanning tenors out to 30 years. Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Santander acted as debt, rating and green advisers, as well as placement agents. Watson Farley & William and PwC Legal advised Alpha Trains and Allen & Overy Shearman advised the lenders.

Show Fullscreen

Alstom has opened a Gulf region headquarters in Riyadh’s King Abdallah Financial District. It is headed by Managing Director Mohamed Khalil, who has led Alstom’s business in Saudi Arabia since 2022.

On July 3 Fitch Ratings affirmed Eurofima’s long-term issuer rating at AA with a stable outlook and short-term issuer default rating of F1+. Fitch has also affirmed Eurofima’s senior notes at AA.

Jean Bernardet has been appointed as President of French construction company NGE and Stéphane Perez as CEO.

Show Fullscreen

German consultancy SCI Verkehr has appointed Alexander Borchers as an additional Managing Director. ‘My focus will be on identifying future industry requirements early and developing innovative solutions for our clients and the company’, he said.

Show Fullscreen

Railpool has secured further funding for its continued growth. KfW IPEXBank as Facility and Security Agent and Mandated Lead Arranger together with Crédit Agricole CIB as Mandated Lead Arranger jointly provided equal amounts of debt capital totalling €400m with a term of seven years. The banking syndicate is acting as bookrunner and underwriter. Railpool has also concluded a €60m revolving credit facility with KfW IPEX-Bank as sole lender for a term of seven years. Legal advice was provided by the law firms CMS Hasche Sigle for Railpool and Watson Farley & Williams for the banks.

Show Fullscreen

Transmashholding has sold its freight wagon and snow removal equipment factory in Engels to Traktornye Zavody. This forms part of TMH’s strategy to focus on the development and production of more complex vehicles, leaving the production of wagons and castings to dedicated companies.

Atlas Technical Consultants has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association. ‘Atlas is a national leader in engineering and environmental services’, said USHSR President Andy Kunz. ‘Atlas brings a high level of expertise in this field to assist with the roll-out of high speed rail projects.’

Show Fullscreen

TMH subsidiary Metrowagonmash has acquired the first series-built TMH Bryansk TEM23 twin-engine diesel-electric shunting locomotive to move trainsets around its site. The previous TGM4B four-axle diesel-hydraulic from 2011 will be kept as a reserve.