Tended‘s geofencing technology for worksite safety is to be trialled by Iarnród Éireann in partnership with AMC Training & Consultancy. ’We are very excited to be working with AMC to expand our reach internationally’, said CEO Leo Scott Smith. ‘We’re looking forward to bringing our safety solutions to customers outside of the UK and helping them keep teams safe in high-risk environments.’

Pflitsch has become a member of German railway trade association VDB. ‘As a new member, we are proud to be part of this renowned interest group for the rail industry. We see it as an incentive to continue on our path and to work together in this network to create groundbreaking solutions for the mobility of tomorrow’, said Josef Bauer, Head of Global Key Account Management & Market Transportation at the cable gland and ducting specialist.

Fredric Håkansson became President & CEO of Dellner Couplers on July 26, succeeding Peter Woxblom who has left the company.

Passenger information system supplier Televic GSP has appointed Dr Sebastian E Schmid to the new position of General Manager of Televic Rail GmbH in Berlin. He will also take over the position of Sales Manager from Levon Nersessian, who is leaving on August 31.

The government of the Australia state of Victoria has appointed Tamara Culembourg as Rail Advocate, tasked with promoting and developing the local supply chain and workforce and chairing the Rail Industry Development Advisory Committee which promotes collaboration between industry, operators and government.

Ron Port has succeeded John O’Bryan as CEO of US railway component supplier A Stucki Co. Port was previously President of the Aerospace, Defense & Marine business unit at TE Connectivity.