Bowers Group and distributor H Roberts have assisted bespoke machinery supplier DPMS with the development of rail milling wheel cutting head measurement system designed to reduce inspection time by 97·5%. The DPMS tip measurement station allows for synchronised inspection of both the left and right milling wheels, which are lifted from the track and relocated into a mobile unit for measurement.

Danish passenger operator DSB has raised DKr500m through its first issue of green bonds, which will be used for the construction of depots and acquisition of electric trains. Demand from pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers and banks significantly exceeded the number of bonds offered. ’It shows that DSB is an attractive investment opportunity and that our high credit rating and commitment to providing public transport make us for a stable and safe investment’, said CFO Pernille Damm on August 29.

From September 1 former TeamViewer and ProGlove CEO Andreas Koenig is to become CEO of Konux, which uses machine learning and IIoT to deliver software-as-a-service for rail operations, monitoring and maintenance process automation. He succeeds co-founder Andreas Loy, who will remain on the board. Koenig said ‘the railway industry is one of the most interesting sectors to use AI solutions to increase customer satisfaction and efficiency in operations’.

The Land of Baden-Württemberg has launched a scheme offering funding for the modernisation of station buildings no longer owned by Deutsche Bahn. This could include improving the appearance, installing or reopening waiting rooms and toilets, and making creative use of buildings to better serve passengers.

The Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance has met with the Rail Baltica project team to discuss project management challenges, including the distribution of powers and responsibilities in project planning and implementation. ‘It is important that all responsible parties make bold decisions that will improve both the management model and facilitate project implementation’, said BICG Vice-President Andris Grafs.

Alstom has appointed Tristan le Masne as Managing Director of Alstom Southern Africa, based in Johannesburg. He succeeds Bernard Peille, who now leads the Latin America cluster. ‘The past 10 years have been transformational for Alstom in South Africa’, said Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom’s Africa, Middle East & Central Asia Region. ‘We have focused on integrating cutting-edge train manufacturing processes, advanced operations management, and maintenance technologies while expanding our local workforce.’