Show Fullscreen

Hübner India’s factory in Malonagathihalli near Bengaluru has delivered its 2 000th gangway system since opening in 2023. Two major orders for Vande Bharat inter-city trains have been completed, and production is under way for metro trains for Mumbai, São Paulo and Cairo. ‘With the Namma facility we are proving that it is possible to both raise our production capacities for India and Asia as a whole, while at the same time manufacturing with sustainable and resource-conserving methods’, said Kai Mentel, Managing Director of the Hübner Group.

Show Fullscreen

Hamburg-based leasing and asset management company Northrail has appointed Birgit Mazur as Head of International Sales. She has held a number of senior roles in the rail industry, including at Captrain and Siemens Mobility. ‘We already have significant market penetration in Germany. Now it is time to expand into selected European markets to further strengthen our international presence’, said CIO & CCO Michael Trentzsch. Danny Müller-Dröge will continue to manage sales activities in the German-speaking countries.

The Australasian Railway Association has invited applications for its members-only Future Leaders Programme 2025. This six-day programme delivered with Dr Polly McGee of Second Mountain Co provides an opportunity for emerging leaders aged under 35 to build a cross-industry network, develop the capabilities of successful leaders and raise their profile.

Show Fullscreen

Alstom has appointed its Managing Director of Signalling & Infrastructure Latin America Suely Sola as Manager Director of Alstom Brazil, overseeing both functions. Sola worked for ABB and Bombardier before joining Alstom in 2001; she took on her current position in 2020.

Dutch national passenger operator NS has moved from multiple legacy systems to NICE’s CXone cloud-native customer experience platform and workforce management software.

Show Fullscreen

UK-based rail consultancy SLC has appointed Stephen Barker as Regional Lead for Ireland. ‘Even if only a fraction of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review is taken forward, it will transform rail travel and address some of the imbalances between different modes, both for passengers and freight’, he said. ’There’s a lot that SLC can do to support, especially with our experience on transport orientated development.’

Systra has appointed Riona Ainge to the new position of Sustainability Lead to help drive forward work on supporting the environment and enhancing social value. She joined Systra four years ago, starting as a Consultant in the Planning & Consents Team on the Main Works Civils Contract for HS2. She was then seconded to the role of Sustainability Manager for the Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV, working on Old Oak Common station.