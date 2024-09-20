Show Fullscreen

Hungary’s Minister of Construction & Transport János Lázár announced on September 12 that Austrian competition authority BWB had given the go-ahead for the Hungarian government to purchase construction company Strabag’s 6·1% share in cross-border railway group GySEV. This would increase the Hungarian state’s share to 71·8% with the Austrian state’s share to remain at 28·2%.

Knorr-Bremse has chosen Jaggaer’s software to digitalise its supplier communications and ensure compliance with increasing requirements and regulations. Knorr-Bremse plans a phased implementation, introducing and verifying functionalities in purchasing, quality and supply chain management at pilot locations before a full roll-out. ‘Due to its tailored and end-user-friendly solutions, the Source-to-Pay suite from Jaggaer finally prevailed among the competitors’, said Andreas Piehl, Specialist for Tools & Processes Procurement at Knorr-Bremse’s Rail Division.

Systra India has signed a corporate social responsibility MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The collaboration aims to advance research projects that support and promote sustainability, including intelligent SCADA for rail traction power optimisation, first/last mile connectivity, and seismic analysis and design of underground structures.

The Australasian Railway Association is offering six eligible applicants aged 35 or younger for scholarships collectively worth A$10 200 to attend the its High Speed Rail Conference in Sydney on October 16-17.

On October 1 Nico Schönfeld will take over as Sales Director Central Europe at Railpool, covering Germany, Switzerland and Benelux. He succeeds Volkmar Günther, who will be focusing on his management role as Head of Sales.

Saltek has announced what it says is the first voltage limiting device with remote wireless status monitoring.

Jeffrey Gonneville has joined WSP as Transit & Rail Director of Enterprise Strategy. He was previously Deputy and Interim General Manager at Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.