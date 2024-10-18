Show Fullscreen

Following a successful pilot, Nederlandse Spoorwegen is working with CAF Digital Services, Camlin Rail and Arcadis on the deployment of a train inspection system at 10 strategic locations across the Dutch network. CAF’s LeadMind platform will integrate with Camlin’s TrainVue to capture high-resolution 3D and 2D images of pantographs and bogies. ‘This contract marks a milestone, as it signifies the first time in Europe where a train operator (NS) has installed train inspection equipment (TrainVue) on an infrastructure owner’s (ProRail) property, demonstrating scalability and innovation in rail monitoring’, said Paul Fleming, Managing Director of Camlin Rail,

ÖBB Infrastruktur and Symeo have signed an eight-year framework agreement extending their partnership to develop, deliver and maintain Railpower Box traction energy measurement systems used for energy billing and efficiency evaluation. This will include development of a new generation of the devices.

Vinci Concessions and Meridiam have increased their stakes in Tours – Bordeaux high speed line concessionaire Lisea to 42·045% and 41·945% with the acquisition of shares from Caisse des Dépots et Consignations and Ardian. Caisse des Dépots retains 16·01%.

On October 7 North Korea’s official news agency reported that officials and workers of the Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex and the Wonsan Rolling Stock Factory were speeding up the production and repair of locomotives and wagons while improving technical and skill levels.

Diorama and Wegh Group have closed the Durmientes del Uruguay concrete sleeper plant following the end of the work to supply the Ferrocarril Central project. It had been hoped that the plant could be reactivated for other projects.

Arnaud Lemaire has been appointed head of European affairs at CAF Group.

Rail Europe now enables travel agents to book journeys to and from Croatia using ÖBB international services.