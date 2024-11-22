Alstom has announced the closure of its factory in Görlitz in Sachsen at the end of March 2026 once current orders have been fulfilled. The move comes as part of a wider restructuring of the group’s activities in Germany and central Europe. The company has told local media that it is in discussions with a potential industrial partner about possible future use of the site. Some 700 staff are currently employed at the factory, which specialises in carbody production.

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations says it is planning to divest some of its 66% stake in Transdev. The other 34% is currently held by German investment company Rethmann.

Rail Europe has introduced RailGroupEasy, designed to simplify group train bookings for travel agents, schools, corporate clients and individuals booking for groups of 25 or more. ‘Group travel has always been one of the toughest challenges for travellers and agents alike — and we’re here to change that’, the company said. It can arrange porters, catering, welcome services and customisable branding.

Unidroit has published the third edition of the Official Commentary on the Luxembourg Rail Protocol by Professor Sir Roy Goode. This takes into account, for the first time, the entry into force of the Protocol and the various legal instrument surrounding its implementation, including the regulations for operation of the International Registry and the UN model rules on permanent marking of railway rolling stock.

Eurofima says it successfully launched a new €500m Green Bond for the financing of passenger rolling stock on November 12. The transaction is Eurofima’s first euro benchmark since November 2022 and reached an orderbook which was three times oversubscribed at €1·5bn, the lender said. Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Natixis were mandated as Joint-Lead Managers.

French online service portal and training hub Boursedurail.fr has launched an enhanced service aimed at helping its customers and railway operators to digitalise their activities.

Dr Martin Neese has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer at wagon leasing specialist VTG Group. He is reporting to CEO Alberto Nobis and will focus on developing and expanding strategic accounts to drive profitable growth and breaking into new markets, the company said prior to him taking up the role on November 18.