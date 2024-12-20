Show Fullscreen

On December 4 Končar began trials with its prototype electric-battery multiple-unit on the Zagreb – Sisak and Novska – Slavonski Brod routes. Croatian passenger operator HŽPP is to call tenders for the supply of four battery trains that will operate in Istria and Split, as well as four electric-battery trains.

Show Fullscreen

The Robel Group has founded Swiss sales and service company Plasser Robel Services Schweiz, based in Brugg. It is headed by Vinzenz Bindschädler, who was Managing Director of Josef Meyer Rail. PRS CH will initially focus on providing services for Plasser & Theurer and Robel vehicles in Switzerland, with additional resources provided by the sister company Plasser Robel Services.

Show Fullscreen

Siemens Mobility has received planning permission for a £100m relocation of its signalling and control systems factory at Chippenham in the UK. Construction contractor Bowmer + Kirland will start site works in early 2025.

Railcare’s locomotive workshop has been certified according to ISO 9001 standard for quality management.

Nora Oberländer will join the Hübner Group management board on March 1 2025, with responsibility for digitalisation and strategy. ‘With the appointment of my grand niece Nora Oberländer to the general management, our family business and the values that it stands for are now moving into the next generation’, said owner Reinhard Hübner. Oberländer currently leads business development at green hydrogen company STOFF2.

Show Fullscreen

Rail components supplier A Stucki Company has appointed Stacy Waltz as Chief Human Resources Officer. She was most recently Global VP of Human Resources for aerospace, defence and marine at TE Connectivity.