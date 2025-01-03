Show Fullscreen

Afghanistan’s National Development Corp has released a video of what it says is the country’s first domestically built train.

CAF has published a Sustainability Master Plan covering environmental, social and governance matters. The company said the plan sets measurable targets to help align its activity with global needs and the expectations of its stakeholders. The targets set include a net zero commitment by 2045 and the implementation of responsible practices throughout the value chain.

On December 23 Eurofima disbursed €280m which its Spanish shareholder RENFE will use to refinance 182 Class 447 EMUs. The three-car suburban units from CAF and Siemens were build in 1992-2001 and have been refurbished to improve accessibility and increase comfort.

Amey UK Ltd has completed a refinancing by a syndicate of arrangers that includes Apollo, HSBC, JP Morgan and NatWest. Allen Overy Shearman Sterling provided legal advice to Amey and the shareholders, while Linklaters LLP advised the syndicate of lenders. Newbrook Capital Solutions was mandated as debt adviser.

Independent international rating agency S&P Global has assigned Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ an ESG rating of 60 points out of 100 in the Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, six points higher than in 2023.

A joint venture of Egis and Systra is to provide project management and sustainability advice to support Iarnród Éireann with passenger and freight rail infrastructure projects. ‘As Systra continues to develop its service offering in Ireland, this success represents a major strategic opportunity for our business and reinforces our already excellent relationship with Iarnród Éireann’, said Nick Salt, CEO of Systra UK & Ireland.