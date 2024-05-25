Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Canadian software company investor Arcadea Group has announced a strategic investment in rail logistics and asset management software company Zedas.

Zedas founder and CEO Wolfgang Jahn will remain in place, along with the rest of the leadership team.

‘Aligning with Arcadea Group is a game-changer for us, propelling Zedas into a new era of efficiency, growth, and technological advancement’, Jahn said on May 14. ‘Joining forces with a leading player like Arcadea, especially given their existing international presence in the rail market, will help us meet the growing demand we have seen in recent years.’

Arcadea Group co-founder Paul Yancich said Zedas ‘stands out in the European rail market with its unrivalled customer roster and depth of product offerings, underscoring its pre-eminent solutions and reliability compared to its competitors. In our comprehensive, global market analysis, Zedas emerged as the only enterprise-grade solution in Europe that’s dependable for the long term. Many competitors are owned by private equity companies with only a short-term perspective, so they lack the stability and commitment that Zedas offers its existing and future customers.

‘This partnership cements our position as a leader in the rail software industry globally and demonstrates our commitment to only partnering with the absolute best businesses within their markets.’

Fellow co-founder Daniel Eisen said ’the rail industry does not work in private equity time horizons, but instead is a market that should best be cared for over decades. Arcadea provides this long-term home.’