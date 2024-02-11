Show Fullscreen

USA: Ticket retailer Trainline is to show an advertisement for European rail travel on TV screens at US international airport terminals during Super Bowl LVIII commercial breaks, while on-screen adverts will appear during the game.

‘The Super Bowl has a near-mythical status in US culture and airports are no exception, with travellers crowding round screens to watch the big game’, said John Davies, Vice-President Industry Relations.



‘That’s why we’re thrilled to be part of the action for the first time, promoting train travel in the UK and Europe to this targeted audience of American travellers.’

San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.