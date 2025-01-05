Show Fullscreen

USA: All subsidiaries and divisions of railway sector component supplier A Stucki Company began operating under the parent company’s name on January 1.

The company was founded in 1911 by Arnold Stucki, a Swiss engineer who moved to the USA, and in recent years has expanded through the acquisition of companies which mostly retained their names, brand identities and independent operating models. ‘That approach was appropriate during a period of such rapid expansion’, said CEO Ron Port. ‘However, our focus now is on leveraging our collective capabilities to drive growth and customer intimacy under a single, strong brand identity.’

Subsidiaries included in the rebranding are:

Alco Spring Industries, a manufacturer of hot wound coiled steel springs for the rail and construction industries;

American Industries, a provider of new and reconditioned wagon components;

American Turbocharger Technologies, a provider of technical services for locomotive, marine and stationary diesel engines;

Birmingham Rail, a supplier of new and reconditioned rail and turnout components;

DiMEC Rail Services, which provided wagon repair services;

Independent Draft Gear, a provider of new and reconditioned draft gears for locomotives and wagons;

Magnus, a manufacturer of traction motor support bearings;

Salco Products, a manufacturer of plastic and metal products used in tank and hopper wagons and plant process equipment;

Seco Machine, a contract manufacturer.

Some subsidiary names will continue in product lines, trademarks and certifications. However, all personnel and facilities will now operate under the Stucki brand.