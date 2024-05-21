Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Wabtec Corp officially opened a US$18m rail component and subsystem manufacturing campus at Rohtak northwest of New Delhi in Haryana on May 20.

The 10 000 m2 site will initially produce axle-mounted disc brake systems, distributor valves, brake calipers, actuators and friction materials for locomotives, wagons and metro trains. Other rail, mining and industrial product lines are to follow.

‘We intend to grow this site with plans to invest an additional US$10m over the next few years’, said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice-President & India Regional Leader. ‘We currently employ 300 people and as the business grows, we intend to add another 200 employees with a keen focus on diversity hires.’

Pascal Schweitzer, President of the Wabtec Transit, said ’India is an important growth market for Wabtec, especially for the transit business. The new site will further improve Wabtec’s ability to deliver enhanced value through our diverse product offerings for both Indian and global customers.’