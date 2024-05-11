Show Fullscreen

USA: Spanish wheel lathe and machine tool manufacturer Danobat has acquired Michigan based Delta Wheel Truing Solutions, which designs and manufactures rolling stock wheel re-profiling equipment and has several patents as well as an established customer base.

The acquisition announced on May 8 ‘is an important boost to position us as one of the benchmark players in the North American rail sector and brings competition for in situ wheel profiling maintenance that has been lacking’, said director of the railway business unit Oskar Uria. ‘Delta’s expertise and know-how will be a strategic support for Danobat to grow in such a demanding market as the American one.’

Show Fullscreen

Delta President Jean R Ross said ‘we will be able to expand our product range and complement the solutions we have with Danobat’s underfloor wheel lathes for locomotives and freight trains, adapted to the needs of the US railway industry’.

Danobat said the rail sector currently accounts for 15% of its turnover. It already has a technical centre in Chicago, and recently increased manufacturing capacity in Elgoibar in Spain.