SOUTH AFRICA: The Multimodal Inland Port Association has been formed to act as a unified voice advocating for freight modal shift from road to rail.

MIPA aims to encourage private investment and participation in rail reform, to foster trade activities that meet social objectives and to facilitate the transfer of goods from road to rail.

It said it is committed to collaborating on best practices, and to working closely with government and state-owned enterprises.

Members include Cato Ridge Inland Port, Tambo Springs Development Co, Portfutures, Autoforce, Mac Group, Cape Town Inland Port, Cape Winelands Airport, the Musina Intermodal Terminal, RailRunner South Africa and RailRunner Services.

‘Transporting more cargo by rail has become an imperative, considering the growing cost of logistics in South Africa. It is no longer just a nice-to-have’, said Chairman Warwick Lord when MIPA was launched on May 23.