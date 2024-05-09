EUROPE: Lithuania’s national train operator LTG Group and Ukrainian Railways have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an intermodal freight service from the Baltic port of Klaipėda to Kyiv via Poland.

Test runs are planned for this year, ahead of regular services.

‘We see Ukraine and Ukrainian Railways as our strategic partners in ensuring smooth cargo movement both between our countries and in expanding export and import opportunities through the Port of Klaipėda between Ukraine and Scandinavia’, said LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas on May 6.

‘We are consistently supporting Ukraine in its efforts to develop alternative logistics solutions and increase the competitiveness of both countries’ businesses in the region.’