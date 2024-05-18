Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: SCT Logistics has signed a multi-year agreement to use Trapeze Group’s Rail Workforce Management software to automate a range of complex staff and fleet resource allocation processes.

SCT has around 1 500 employees, including drivers, shunters and maintenance workers, plus a fleet of 40 locomotives and 900 wagons.

The Trapeze software will be integrated with SCT’s current payroll and employee data systems.

‘Trapeze’s workforce management technology can make an invaluable contribution to SCT by streamlining daily rostering, resource forecasting, record keeping, and compliance tasks’, said Trapeze Rail Head of Operations, Michael Zink.

‘The synchronised data provided by our system creates a high-level, business-wide perspective from the planning phase through to rostering and day of operations.’