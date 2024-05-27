Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: State-owned locomotive and rolling stock manufacturer Türasaş has supplied national operator TCDD Taşımacılık with 27 container wagons of its own design.

TheSgggrs articulated two-platform wagon with three bogies and six axles is suitable for use with 20 ft, 30 ft and 40 ft containers, and can carry two 40 ft containers with a combined payload of 108 tonnes.

Türasaş said that all the wagons it has supplied to the national operator were manufactured in accordance with TSI standards, allowing them to be used on international routes. However, TCDD is expected to use them mostly within Turkey, the company added.

It plans to increase production of wagons to 200 units in 2025 and 480 in 2026. Türasaş produces a range of 19 standard freight wagon types, plus related components such as bogies and brake blocks.