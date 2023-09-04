Show Fullscreen

Mining company Northern Iron has signed an agreement for Aurizon to transport 1·2 mpta of magnetite 1 000 km from Tennant Creek to Darwin Port in Australia’s Northern Territory from March 2024. A siding and stockpile hardstand will be built 18 km north of Tennant Creek.

Hamburger Hafen & Logistik’s rail subsidiary Metrans has doubled its HHLA Pure network of climate-neutral rail services, adding routes to the ports of Gdańsk, Rijeka, Rotterdam, Trieste and Wilhemshaven and inland terminals in Duisburg and Indija. HHLA Pure services from Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Koper have been carbon-free since 2021. The services use a combination of electricity from renewable sources and offsetting through climate protection projects.

The Association of American Railroads has approved PJM to perform strength calculations of wheels according to the S-660 and S-690 standards.

The shareholders of Bermuda-based container leasing group Triton International Ltd have voted to approve the company’s acquisition by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Triton is the world’s largest lessor of containers, with a fleet of more than 7 million TEUs. Subject to closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in Q3 2023.

With the loss of Russian transit traffic affecting services also used by domestic less-than-train-load customers, Estonian state freight operator Operail has introduced a service tailored for smaller clients with weekly scheduled trains where a single wagon can be reserved.

OmniTRAX has appointed former Kansas City Southern executive Kayden Howard as Senior Vice-President of Health, Safety & Environmental Programmes, leading all safety, environmental and sustainability activities for its rail lines.

Ukrainian national railway Ukrzaliznytsia is exploring opportunities to develop rail corridors which would enable the export of agricultural and rolled metal products through Baltic ports, starting with Klaipeda in Lithuania. ‘This is a rather complex and long-term project, because it is necessary to decide on the tariff and infrastructure components’, said CEO Evgeny Lyashchenko on August 30. He called for EU support including tariff reductions, and infrastructure improvements including facilities for the two changes of gauge which would be required.