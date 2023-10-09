Exports of manganese through the South African port of East London have begun to meet growing demand. Transnet Freight Rail has operated 16 manganese trains to the terminal since July, and plans to deliver 150 000 tonnes in the year ending March 2024. It is exploring increasing volumes to 500 000 tonnes from the 2024-25 financial year.

The first container train to reach Anápolis in Goiás state from the Ferrovia Norte-Sul arrived at the end of September after travelling 1 511 km from Cubatão in the state of São Paulo. Operated by Rumo and Brado, the 58-wagon train conveyed 112 40 ft containers, 80 of which were destined to form a pool in the Anápolis dry port.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has announced 16 scheduled intermodal services on the Middle Corridor route between Europe and Central Asia with transit times of around 30 days. It said the routes ’safely and reliably transit through non-sanctioned countries, allowing customers to obtain transport insurance’; they also bypass congested ports, the operator added.

The US Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements programme has awarded a $11·6m grant to support the replacement of three older higher emission locomotives at CSX’s Curtis Bay site at the port of Baltimore with battery electric locomotives and a charging station. CSX will own and operate the locos and provide 50% match funding.

Principal contractor Martinus Rail has completed the first major construction works on Inland Rail’s Stockinbingal to Parkes section during a 60-hour track possession with the Melbourne to Sydney line closed from September 23-25.

Freightliner launched 25 additional weekly services from October 2, including Felixstowe – Daventry, Southampton – Cardiff, Grangemouth – Daventry, Southampton – Leeds, Felixstowe – Manchester, Manchester – Birmingham, Birmingham – London Gateway and Birmingham – Felixstowe.

The Australasian Railway Association and Freight on Rail Group have made a joint submission to the Australian government’s Review of the National Freight & Supply Chain Strategy. The strategy was first released in 2019, and ARA says there have since been significant developments. The submission highlights the need for greater consideration of infrastructure resilience, decarbonisation, interoperability and skills harmonisation, and recommends specific and targeted actions.

Transnet Freight Rail announced on October 5 that CEO Sizakele Mzimela will be leaving the company at the end of the month. Russell Baatjies, whose roles have included Managing Executive for the Cape Corridor, will be Acting CEO from November 1 while her successor is recruited. Portia Derby will be stepping down as Transnet Group Chief Executive with effect from October 31. Group Chief Financial Officer Nonkululeko Dlamini has also left the company.