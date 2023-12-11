Show Fullscreen

CFL Logistics has signed a long-term agreement to provide warehousing, customs and distribution services for Luxembourgish cider producer Ramborn, with rail transport used where possible.

Toni Mäkelä became CEO of Nurminen Logistics’ Finnish rail freight operating subsidiary North Rail on December 1, having been Deputy Managing Director since August. ‘I take on this new role with confidence’, he said. ’The company is in good shape, and we seek growth by creating a competitive railway market in Finland in a customer-oriented manner.’ He succeeds CEO Ilkka Seppänen, who is retiring but will continue to support the management

Genesee & Wyoming’s shunting subsidiary Rail Link has announced five contracts to handle renewable biofuels and liquid petroleum gases for a facility in southern California; wood chips, chemicals and containerboard for paper manufacturers in Savannah and South Carolina; cars for a Texas port; and aggregates for a construction materials company’s Texas plant. ’Rail Link’s value proposition and longstanding experience with a variety of commodities are clearly resonating with customers in multiple industries and geographies’, said Jason Bradt, VP of Rail Link operations.

The Department for Transport has published guidance on the UK government’s customs and security requirements for rail freight movements entering or leaving the country via the Channel Tunnel.

Norfolk Southern has been awarded a contract to provide rail services linking Georgia Ports Authority’s Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah with the Blue Ridge Connector inland terminal in Gainesville, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Frédéric Hénon has been appointed as Director of the UIC Freight Department, succeeding Sandra Géhénot, who is now UIC Director Europe. From December 1 the Freight Department is responsible for steering and co-ordinating all UIC activities relating to Digital Automatic Couplers.

Logistics company RTSB-RUS has launched a container service from a number of Chinese cities to Shushary in St Petersburg via Russia’s Zabaikalsk border crossing, Mongolia or Kazakhstan. The approximate transit time is 22-25 days, with a weekly service and two trains per week available on request. ‘Our new service is already in demand, for example, among car distributors’, said RTSB-RUS director Alexander Baskakov.

For the second year running Union Pacific has scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index of LGBTQ+ equality practices, policies and benefits.