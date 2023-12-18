Show Fullscreen

European Loc Pool has signed a full-service leasing contract to supply three Stadler Euro9000 electro-diesel locomotives to RailCare from Q3 2024. ‘We were in search of locomotives with cutting-edge technology and high energy efficiency’, said RailCare CEO Philipp Wegmüller on December 13. ‘The Euro9000 not only meets these criteria but also offers unmatched pulling power. This allows us to increase transport capacity on the Lötschberg and Gotthard routes.’

TX Logistik, the VDV association of German transport companies, the BME association for supply chain management and rail freight association Die Güterbahnen have unveiled a locomotive branded with a date of January 1 2030, saying ’until then, there is still time to take the necessary measures to shift significantly more freight to the climate-friendly railways and achieve the climate protection targets in the transport sector on time’.

Etihad Rail has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide Al Dahra Holding Co with rail transport services for agricultural products. Al Dahra CEO Arnoud van den Berg said ‘our primary objective at Al Dahra is to sustainably meet the nutritional needs of the developing world. The UAE national railway network enables us to advance our efforts to transition our supply chain activities to low-carbon alternatives.’

Jaroslav Daniška was appointed Chairman & Director General of Slovak state freight operator ZSSK Cargo on November 15, replacing Roman Gono. Matej Hambálek has been named Vice-Chairman of the board and Director of Services, while Miroslav Hopta has been appointed to the board as Director of Operations.

Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ and Abu Dhabi Ports Group have signed an agreement to develop freight services on the north-south corridor from Russia to the Indian Ocean, including the expansion of port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea and the creation of trade hubs. Abu Dhabi Ports Group also plans to build a grain and multipurpose terminal at the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

The European Commission has authorised under state aid rules a €19m French government grant to Brittany Ferries to support the creation of a multimodal freight terminal in Bayonne-Mouguerre which will be equipped to handle semi-trailers to encourage modal shift to rail-borne rolling motorway services.

Union Pacific has appointed John Tien to its board. He was Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security until July 2023. ‘John’s global perspective on operations, technology and risk management are unique and bring a new perspective to Union Pacific’, said Chairman Mike McCarthy. ‘With 40% of Union Pacific’s shipments originating or terminating outside the US, John’s global perspective will be critical as we plan for the future and ensure we have the right mix of skills and expertise on the board.’

Max Knagge has been appointed as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Green Cargo from March 2024. He has held various roles within the SAS Group, most recently as CEO of SAS Cargo Group.

Rail Service has acquired a stake in Novokuznetsk-based repair business Siberian Wagon Co, which has an annual capacity of 4 500 wagons and 21 000 wheelsets.