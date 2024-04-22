Show Fullscreen

Following a strategic review, Freightliner Group has sold its Coatbridge intermodal terminal near Glasgow to Russell Railroad Ltd, a subsidiary of Scottish logistics company John G Russell. Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director – Intermodal Logistics at Freightliner UK/Europe, said that the company was ‘looking forward to continuing to work with the team at Russell Railroad Ltd. The Coatbridge terminal is essential for maintaining effective iIntermodal connections into and out of Scotland and Russell Railroad’s new ownership of the terminal will ensure these services continue to run smoothly.’

Magnetic propulsion company Nevomo and the Institute of Hyperloop Technology at the University of Applied Science Emden/Leer in Germany have agreed to work together to integrate Nevomo’s MagRail propulsion system and power electronics into IHT’s CargoTube demonstrator This will facilitate the validation of Nevomo’s MagRail Booster technology for existing railways, as well as maglev and hyperloop vacuum tube approaches to high speed freight movement.

With effect from April 1, GB Railfreight has extended its haulage contract with Network Rail for a further two years, with an option for a third year. GBRf will continue to provide possession trains for engineering possessions, and manage the movement of NR wagons. Up to 16 trains per day are expected to run to support these functions. The operator will continue to operate bulk services, facilitating the transport of stone from quarries to NR’s Logistics Delivery Centres.

STG Logistics has announced an extension of its long-term partnership with Union Pacific Railroad covering shipment of consumer goods by rail. ‘We are extremely excited about this partnership’, said Tyler Holtgreven, STG’s Senior Vice President of Operations. ‘This new contract will help STG with our growth trajectory while continuing a relationship that reflects our values and our vision for the future of intermodal.’

Bryansk-based NovoTechRail has entered the Russian wagon market. In mid-April it received certification for a box wagon design for which it has already received a number of spot contracts. The company says it is ready to produce about 150 wagons per month. Established in 2021, NovoTechRail says it is in discussions with Gazpromtrans over a contract to supply 516 LPG tank wagons.

Rail Cargo Group has launched a TransFER intermodal service between Curtici in Romania and Tekirdağ in Turkey, operating five trips each way per week. The service is being supported by TCDD’s Eurasian logistics arm Pasifik Eurasia, and replaces the previous thrice-weekly RCG service from Curtici to Istanbul. The Austrian Federal Railways subsidiary says the switch reflects the importance of the port of Tekirdağ as a transhipment centre for traffic flows between western Europe and Turkey.