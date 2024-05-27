Show Fullscreen

Kazakh company Kamkor Lokomotiv has completed an overhaul of the first of six TEM2U locos for Azerbaijan’s national railway ADY. Four twin-section ADY locomotives are also to be sent for overhaul in Latvia.

Show Fullscreen

Iowa Interstate Railroad has begun construction of a Renewable Energy Distribution Center which will be used for transloading and storing wind turbine components in Newton, Iowa.

Show Fullscreen

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group and Serbian forwarding company Transfera Transport & Logistics have established an intermodal freight joint venture in Beograd. RCG board member Christoph Grasl said the Serbian market is one of the fastest growing in Europe, and the joint venture would ’make it easy for Serbian industry to switch from road to rail’.

Show Fullscreen

On May 23 Norfolk Southern announced an agreement with the US Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Interior to resolve all their claims and investigations arising from the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The agreement is subject to court approval. NS estimates the overall financial impact at $1·7bn, which has been included as part of its ongoing financial outlook. It continues to pursue insurance reimbursements and third-party claims.

Open Modal has opened its Terminal Ouest Provence intermodal facility in Miramas, replacing the Marseille-Canet site.

Show Fullscreen

Network Rail Property has submitted an outline masterplan to regenerate 30 acres of brownfield land at Bow Goods Yard in east London as an integrated rail freight logistics hub catering for both construction sector traffic and rail-served last-mile warehousing. The masterplanning team is led by Maccreanor Lavington Architects Urbanists and includes UMC Architects, Architecture 00, East, WSP, make:good, Useful Projects, Montagu Evans and Currie and Brown.