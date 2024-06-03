Show Fullscreen

A high-power hydrogen fuel cell and lithium battery shunting locomotive jointly developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive and China Energy Group has completed 10 000 tonne load tests at Sidaoliu, hauling 105 Type C80 hopper wagons 2 km at a constant speed.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group purchased Captrain Netherlands from SNCF on May 31. Captrain Netherlands has 61 employees and seven shunting and last-mile locomotives, and recorded 2022 turnover of €12·2m and traffic of 765 million tonne-km. ‘The Benelux countries are an important market for us’, said RCG CEO Clemens Först. ‘With the expansion of our own traction network, we will also be able to handle our TransFER connections end-to-end [with our] own traction in the future.’

TX Logistik has launched a twice-weekly intermodal service between Göteborg, Eskilstuna and Umeå, using the Nikrasa TX road trailer transhipment system.

Show Fullscreen

Spanish infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Acciona Construcción a €22m contract to remodel Grisén station to improve access to a rail-served Opel car factory and provide two refuge loops for 750 m long freight trains. Passenger facilities will also be modernised and maximum speeds raised.

Metrans has added 5 ha of container repair and storage space at its Dunajská Streda terminal in Slovakia.

Wagon leasing company Touax has published a booklet setting out its corporate social responsibility roadmap including environmental, social, ethical and governance issues.