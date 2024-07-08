Show Fullscreen

On July 3 PKP Cargo announced the start of consultation with unions on plans to lay off up to 4 142 employees, 30% of its workforce, by the end of September. The company recorded a 118·1m złoty loss in the first three months of the year after a 445% fall in profits in 2023.

Pakistan Railways has put into service 40 container wagons manufactured locally through an 820-wagon technology transfer deal with China’s Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co. ‘The railways have taken a significant step toward self-reliance by adding the international standard wagons for freight trains’, PR said. ’The inclusion of these new wagons in our fleet will increase the speed of freight trains to 100 km/h.’

As a supplement to the Euro Pallet, ÖBB has developed a foldable EUR exchangeable frame when takes up little space when transported on empty wagons. The operator said that although foldable stacking frames already exist, there has been no standard for them. They are available in four different heights: 10, 20, 30 and 40 cm. The design has been certified by independent testing organisation SGS Germany and is available under licence.

EBRD has reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with a €300m loan for the purchase of 80 electric freight locomotives; tenders have already been announced. The World Bank has also confirmed a US$190m grant to support the procurement. The Swiss government is also to provide a SFr10m grant for the procurement of rail fasteners in 2024-25.

KiwiRail Chair David McLean has announced his intention to retire from the board at the end of July, rather than when his term ends on October 31. ‘Stepping aside from the start of the new financial year is best for the organisation as it enters a new phase of its development’, he said on June 23. ‘I understand the government intends to announce my retirement today, so I have brought my announcement forward.’

TMH Bryansk has delivered a further five 2TE25KM diesel locos to Ulaanbaatar Railway, taking its fleet to 27 of the type.

Union Pacific has announced five new Focus Sites in Oklahoma, Utah and Texas deemed suitable for developing large warehouses or industrial facilities at locations where Union Pacific can concentrate resources, manage logistics and provide targeted services.

German infrastructure manager DB InfraGO’s track services business DB Fahrwegdienste has hired 120 Sgnss 60 ft and 60 Sgmmnss 40 ft Tatrawagonka and Ðuro Ðakovic container wagons from Ermewa which will be used to transport materials during major renewal works on the Riedbahn route between Mannheim and Frankfurt.

Iowa Interstate Railroad Founding Chairman Dr Paul H Banner died at the age of 102 on June 17. He had also held leadership roles at Southern Railway and the Rock Island.

Two ZPMC rail-mounted gantry cranes at DP World ‘s London Gateway terminal will increase rail capacity by 50% from mid-August to meet ’fast-growing demand’ customer for rail connections and more sustainable supply chains.

An agreement for the creation of a China – Kazakhstan – Russia ‘digital corridor’ was signed by Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction & Operation Co, KTZ Express and Slavtrans-Service at a meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council on July 3-5. This aims to simplify logistics processes by integrating customs systems and trading platforms including Alibaba and JD.