Anacostia Rail Holdings’ Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad has taken delivery of 50 steel coil wagons purchased from The Greenbrier Companies and 50 from National Steel Car. They can each hold up to five coils, with covers for all-weather transport. ‘By adding these cars to our leased fleet, we have greater control of the equipment to support our customers with safer, more efficient, and greener rail shipping options’, said CSS President Todd Bjornstad.

Supported by CKS Consulting, wagon leasing company Ermewa has digitised its entire source-to-contact operations including supplier information management, sourcing and contract life-cycle management using Ivalua’s spend management platform. This has replaced manual processes and consolidated data into a single source of truth, deploying standard best practices as well as supporting industry-specific requirements

CFL Multimodal has been supplying cement from Luxembourgish manufacturer Cimalux for the construction of sections of the Paris metro as well as the Adidas Arena ahead of the Olympic Games. A weekly block train has run from Esch-sur-Alzette to Valenton on the southern outskirts of Paris since May 2019.

EBRD has approved a senior corporate loan of up to SFr200m which Kazakhstan’s national railway KTZ will use to restructure its financial obligations maturing in 2024, free up capital and mobilise additional financial resources to continue implementation of infrastructure investment projects to support further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Indian Railways has revised its wagon procurement plans after Modern Industries was unable to fulfil a Rs38bn order for 9 242 wagons placed in 2022. The order has been reduced to 3 151 wagons worth Rs13bn under force majeure terms following sustained labour unrest. Orders with other suppliers will be increased to meet the shortfall.

GB Railfreight has started a second daily service between the port of Felixstowe and Stobart Ports Widnes, following significant demand for the first service which launched in October 2023. There will be 11 trains per week, removing around 500 lorry movements from the UK’s roads.

Union Pacific has appointed Josh Perkes as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from August 1. He was previously Vice-President of the Loup Logistics subsidiary.