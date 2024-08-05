Show Fullscreen

The Spanish national operator’s car transport business Pecovasa RENFE Mercancías is to call tenders for the modification of 100 PMA31 broad-gauge double-deck wagons manufactured in 2000-01 to simplify the loading and unloading of modern cars. The project has been allocated €4m of EU funding.

Former Kansas City Southern President & CEO Patrick J Ottensmeyer died on July 26 aged 67. He headed the railway from 2015 until the completion of the merger creating Canadian Pacific Kansas City in 2023, and was on the board of the The Greenbrier Companies.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has introduced a weekly TransFER service from Kruševac in Serbia to Budapest and Duisburg. The operator said Kruševac is an important industrial centre in the Western Balkans, with its central location offering ideal conditions for freight transport within Serbia and to neighbouring countries.

The US Federal Railroad Administration has published the first in a series of Rail Resiliency: Resiliency Planning bulletins. Each edition will tackle different climate and sustainability rail research and planning issues.

EP Logistics International has issued a sustainability report, commenting on actions it has taken to improve the carbon footprint of its companies including switching from diesel to electric locomotives.

KiwiRail director Rob Jager became Acting Chair on August 1, following the retirement of David McLean.

CSX has published its 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance report, highlighting the launch of its first hydrogen fuel cell locomotive in partnership with CPKC, federal grants for the acquisition of three battery-electric locos, and testing 10 locos with a biodiesel blend demonstrating nearly 20% reduction in GHG emissions. There were also investments in safety and enhancement of the work environment.