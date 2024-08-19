Show Fullscreen

GB Railfreight’s contract to provide staff to prepare all freight trains departing from DP World’s London Gateway terminal has been extended by two years. More than 5 000 trains/year arrive and depart at London Gateway.

The World Bank funded Repairing Essential Logistics Infrastructure & Network Connectivity project implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services is delivering 200 container wagons worth US$15m to Ukrainian national railway Ukrzaliznytsia. This follows on from the supply of US$8·5m of cranes, excavators, wheel loaders, dump trucks and other equipment for repairing damaged rail freight infrastructure.

Business group Logistics UK has welcomed Network Rail’s new Access Charges Discount Policy, saying ’offering freight operators discounts on track access charges paves the way for the development of new services and the revitalisation of under-utilised lines, ensuring that the rail freight sector remains at the forefront of the nation’s freight strategy’.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group now offers a twice-weekly timetabled TransFER service between Salzburg and Augsburg

Nicole Brewin has joined the American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association as Vice-President of Congressional Affairs. She joins from The Travel Technology Association, and spent 22 years with the Railway Supply Institute.

Bentley Compton Consulting advised Russell Group on its acquisition of the Freightliner Rail Terminal in Coatbridge, Glasgow. ‘Bentley Compton’s experience in managing the complex changeover ensured that we had a smooth handover’, said David Jones, IT Director at Russell Group.

VR Transpoint’s freight sales in Q2 2024 from April to June were up 4·9% on Q2 the previous year. Volumes were down by 0·9% to 5·9 million tonnes, impacted by industrial action. Freight profitability was improved through greater operational efficiency, pricing changes and an energy-savings programme.