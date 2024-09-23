Show Fullscreen

Etihad Rail Freight has signed an agreement to transport aggregates from Trojan General Contracting’s quarries in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah to Industrial City of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Industrial City.

Cando Rail & Terminals plans to invest C$200m to double the size of its Sturgeon Multi-Purpose Rail Terminal in Alberta to handle long block trains. The site ‘is a key origin-destination for our customers to transport product east and west — but especially for the rail corridor to Prince Rupert’, said Brian Cornick, President & CEO of Cando Rail & Terminals. ‘The expansion allows us to grow with our customers as they expand and explore low carbon solutions.’

CargoMon Systems is to supply DB Cargo with solar-powered telematics devices for wagon tracking, weighing wagons, loading detection and track-accurate GPS localisation.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has appointed Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández to the board from November 1. He had been the chief executive officer of Arca Continental, the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, since January 2019.

Hupac reports that traffic volumes have stabilised ‘after the negative development of the previous year’. A slight increase of 0·4% was recorded in trans-Alpine traffic through Switzerland in the first six months of the year, while it transported a total of 494 000 road consignments in the first half, a decline of 2·8% compared to the previous year. Maritime hinterland traffic in Germany and trans-Alpine traffic via Austria and France was down.